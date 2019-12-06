Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why many Indians cheered police for killing gang rape accused

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 17:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 16:39 IST
Why many Indians cheered police for killing gang rape accused
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Many Indians took to social media on Friday to applaud the police killings of four men accused in the gang rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinarian in the southern city of Hyderabad. Police said the men tried to snatch the weapons of accompanying policemen when they were taken to the scene of the crime to reconstruct events. All four of the accused were killed and two policemen were injured.

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in recent years to protest against increasing incidents of rape in the country and the slow response of police and the courts. About 90 cases of rape are reported in India each day and many more go unreported because of the social stigma attached to victims. Court cases drag on for years and few results in convictions, legal experts say.

Some victims and their families have ended up being attacked for pursuing cases against powerful men, often local politicians. The sister of the veterinarian praised the police for the killings, saying she was "feeling very happy for it."

"I think this will be an example and nobody will even think of doing it. And I think it's in record time, they have done this," she said. The killings were seen as justice to the mother of a 23-year-old student who was gang-raped and murdered in New Delhi in 2012, a case that caused outrage across the country. Four men were convicted and are on death row pending appeals.

"At least one daughter has been served justice," the mother said. "I thank the police. I have been shouting for 7 years, punish the culprits even if it needs to be done by breaking laws and then see how society changes for good." Summary justice meted out by police, especially against rapists and crooked politicians, is a recurring theme in India's Bollywood films.

Nevertheless, some commentators said the killings set a worrying precedent. "You can't take the law in your own hands," said Maneka Gandhi, a member of parliament from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

"The courts would've ordered them (the accused) to be hanged anyway. If you're going to shoot them with guns before due process is followed, then what's the point of having courts, police, and law?" Indian police have been frequently accused of extra-judicial killings, called "encounters".

"Police with such serious allegations against them are termed 'encounter specialists', and many have been awarded medals as well as financial rewards," wrote Priya Pillai, an international legal expert, in an article published this year by the Sydney-based Lowy Institute. "So rather than prosecution and punishment, there appears institutional and popular support for these killings."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Markets deepen slide on macro gloom; Yes Bank crashes 10 pc

Indian equity indices buckled under selling pressure for the second straight day on Friday as slowing growth and lack of buying triggers took a toll on investor sentiment. Market mood was risk-averse a day after the RBI disappointed on the ...

MoCA invites bids for 30 airports/airstrips in NE states under UDAN 4.0

With a focus on connectivity of the Northeastern region, the UDAN 4.0 scheme under the Ministry of Civil Aviation MoCA has invited bids for 6 underserved and 24 unserved airportsairstrips in the North-East states of India. The ministry has ...

Goa BJP to get new chief by Dec 20

The Goa unit of the BJP will get a new chief by December 20, a senior party functionary said here on Friday. Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar has been heading the party in the coastal state since 2016. BJPs Goa unit general secretary Sadanan...

African Development Fund commits $7.6bn to accelerate growth in Africa’s poorest countries

The African Development Funds donors have agreed to commit USD 7.6 billion recently to accelerate growth in Africas poorest countries and assist in lifting millions out of poverty. This fifteenth replenishment of the ADF ADF-15, up 32 perce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019