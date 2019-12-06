Active shooter situation at US Navy base in Florida

An active shooter situation has unfolded at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office told CNN on Friday. "I can confirm there is an active shooter on NAS Pensacola and it's going on right now," said Amber Southard, a sheriff's office spokeswoman.

As per the naval station's Facebook page, the gates to the facility have been "secured". "More information will be provided as it becomes available," the post said.

More details are awaited. The reports of active shooter situation came just two days after an active duty US sailor killed two civilian employees and injured another in a shooting spree before taking his own life at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii. (ANI)

