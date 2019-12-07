SC halts subpoena to Deutsche Bank for Trump records

In a big win to Donald Trump, the Supreme Court on Friday granted the US President's emergency request to temporarily block a congressional subpoena for his financial records from Deutsche Bank. According to The Hill, the court's order comes after Trump's legal team asked for a temporary stay of an appellate court decision ordering Deutsche Bank to comply with subpoenas from the House Financial Services and Intelligence Committees for a broad range of documents concerning Trump's finances and his businesses.

The court order will be in effect until Friday 13. The time will help Trump's lawyers to prepare a formal appeal. The House committees are investigating Trump's relationship with Deutsche Bank which has given him USD 2 billion in the loan. The bank is under scrutiny over its role in a money-laundering scheme involving Russia. (ANI)

