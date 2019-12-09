Left Menu
Development News Edition

US veterans join Indian-Americans in protest against Pakistan in Washington DC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 07:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 07:01 IST
US veterans join Indian-Americans in protest against Pakistan in Washington DC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Protesting against Pakistan's support to terrorist groups, a group of US veterans joined a demonstration outside the Pakistani Embassy here on Sunday, organized by the Kashmiri Diaspora and Indian-Americans. Raising slogans like "Pakistan is Taliban", "Pakistan a terror state," and "Where was (Osama) Bin Laden", the protestors demanded Pakistan be declared a State Sponsor of terrorism.

"I am here to raise awareness about the role of Pakistan in America. Pakistan is killing American sons and daughters through their support of the Taliban. Most of this is done with American taxpayers' dollars. The taxpayers do not even know it," said veteran David Dienstag, now publisher of Jezail.Org blog said. "We all know how Pakistan has been nurturing terrorism in Kashmir. The world does not know the genocide of Kashmir. Pakistan is responsible for the genocide of more than 25,000 Kashmiri Hindus," alleged Manga Anantatmula. Overnight Kashmiri Hindus were made homeless, she said.

"We need to let the world know that Pakistan is a terrorist state," said Indian-American Anantatmula, who is running for Congress from the Democratic party from the 11th Congressional District of Virginia. A large number of Americans are victims of Pakistani terrorists, she said, explaining her reason for joining Kashmiri Hindus in the peaceful protest.

Joining the demonstration, Aliscia Andrews, who is running for Congress from the 10th Congressional District of Virginia, said that it is important to "stand behind" people who have been constantly victimized by terrorist groups. "We cannot turn a blind eye" against a country which is supporting so many terrorist groups, she said. A victim of atrocities perpetrated against Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir, one of the demonstrators, named Mithila, said the abrogation of articles 370 and 35A from give the community a ray of hope about their future.

"The terrorism being perpetrated by Pakistan for decades now has to come to an end," she said. Her family was forced to leave the Kashmir valley by Pakistan supported terrorist groups when she was three years old. Protesters, representing different communities and backgrounds, gathered to voice their anguish and strong condemnation of Pakistan's policy and practices of state-sponsored terrorism against neighbouring India and Afghanistan as well as some western countries, said Mohan Sapru, the rally organizer and Washington, DC coordinator of the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora.

"It is a human tragedy that Pakistan-sponsored Islamic terrorism resulted in the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus during the dark period of 1989-1991. While the world remained silent, Islamic terrorists committed the most outrageous human rights violations by killing, raping, and uprooting about 400000 native Kashmiri Hindus who were forced to flee Kashmir," he said. "There is widespread anguish that despite documented proof implicating Lashkar-e-Taiba, and former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif admission that the Pakistani government played a role in the 2008 Mumbai attack, the terrorist organization continues to be shielded and nurtured by Pakistan," said Adapa Prasad, a prominent community leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Sixers down Raptors to stay perfect at home

Tobias Harris scored 26 points, and the host Philadelphia 76ers improved to 12-0 at home this season in a 110-104 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Rookie Matisse Thybulle added five 3-pointers for a career-high 20 points, and Ben Sim...

Ravens top Bills for 9th straight win behind Jackson's 3 TD passes

Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and Baltimore sacked Josh Allen six times on Sunday as the Ravens extended their winning streak to nine games with a 24-17 victory against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. Baltimore 11-2 out...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks pulled higher by Wall St jobs rally but China caution prevails

Asian stocks edged up on Monday, catching some of Wall Streets momentum after surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data although regional gains were capped by concerns about Chinas economy due to the prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war.Japans benchmark ...

Chiefs stop Brady's late charge, survive Patriots

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 283 yards Sunday, and the Kansas City Chiefs clinched their fourth consecutive AFC West title by outlasting the New England Patriots 23-16 at Foxborough, Mass. The result snapped New Englands 21-game h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019