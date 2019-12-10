Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-UK could decriminalise non-payment of BBC licence fee - minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 16:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 16:03 IST
UPDATE 1-UK could decriminalise non-payment of BBC licence fee - minister
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Britain is looking at whether or not to decriminalize the penalty for non-payment of the 154.50-pound ($198) annual BBC "license fee" tax on all television-watching households, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday questioned why the BBC should continue to be supported by the annual fee, one of the biggest hints to date that the funding of Britain's main news provider could be upended. "What we are talking about as a first step is decriminalization of failing to pay the TV license," Buckland told BBC radio.

He said people during election campaigning had said they worried about the cost of the license fee. "Is it right to criminalize and target a vulnerable section of society for what really is an issue of civil liability? We would consult on that to work out whether criminalization is the right way to approach this issue," he said.

It is a criminal offense to watch TV or use BBC iplayer in the United Kingdom without a valid TV license. "The government's own independent review found the current system of criminal deterrence and prosecution should be maintained," a BBC spokesman said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Mehta Joins Kaizzen as Chief Operating Officer

NEW DELHI, Dec. 10, 2019 PRNewswire -- Kaizzen, a leading Public Relations and Digital Media Agency, has strengthened its senior leadership team, with the appointment of Rahul Mehta as COO of its India operations. Mehta will focus on drivi...

Ladakh calls for young professionals' contribution to UT administration

The Ladakh administration has given a call to young professionals and volunteers to contribute across sectors and departments of the Union territory in accordance with their skills and interests, a government official said on Tuesday. The o...

EXPLAINER-What an EU carbon border tax might look like and who would be hit

The European Commission plans a carbon border tax aimed at shielding European steel producers and other energy-intensive industries against cheaper imports from countries with less strict climate policies.The EU executives president Ursula ...

NSUI takes out rally against govt's 'anti-student' steps

Police dispersed a protest-march of Congresss student outfit NSUI against the national education policy and alleged anti-student steps of the NDA government, even as the protesters damaged a DTC bus at Jantar Mantar area here on Tuesday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019