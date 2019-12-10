Left Menu
Japanese former defense minister shot near home - Sankei

  • Reuters
  • Tokyo
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 18:18 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 17:36 IST
Japanese Defence Minister Taro Kono was seen onboard a Su-30 MKI aircraft on Saturday Image Credit: ANI

A former Japanese defense minister has been shot in the leg near his home in northern Japan, Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday citing police sources. Tokuichiro Tamazawa, who is 81 years old, served as defense minister in the government of Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama. His injuries are not life-threatening, Sankei said.

A man thought to be aged in his eighties has been apprehended, national broadcaster NHK said. A police spokesman said he could not immediately comment.

