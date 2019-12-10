Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bosnia moves migrants from freezing forest camp

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sarajevo
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 19:45 IST
Bosnia moves migrants from freezing forest camp
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Bosnian authorities, bowing to international pressure, begun moving migrants on Tuesday from a freezing makeshift camp in a forest to more appropriate shelter.

Around 600 migrants have been battling to survive the harsh Bosnian winter in the Vucjak camp, a former landfill area near the northwestern Bosnian town of Bihac and just 8km (5 miles) from the Croatian border. Aid agencies have long urged authorities to close the camp, which lacks running water and electricity. The forest is strewn with landmines left over from the wars of the 1990s.

Following a visit last week by a senior European human rights envoy who urged authorities to close the camp immediately, Bosnia decided to move the migrants from Vucjak to facilities near the capital Sarajevo. Under heavy police protection, seven buses took migrants and refugees to their new location. Access to the camp was restricted for media and allowed only to Red Cross officials.

Nermina Cemalovic, the Bihac region's health, and labor minister said no incidents occurred and that the Vucjak camp will be completely dismantled on Tuesday. "We expect that all migrants from Vucjak will be moved today and the camp finally closed, but activities are still going on," Bihac police spokesman Ale Siljdedic said.

However, some people who made long journeys from Asia and the Middle East to reach the European Union have said they do not want to be rehoused further away from the Croatian border. A Reuters photographer saw a few dozen migrants leaving the camp on their own in the early hours of Tuesday.

Bosnia is struggling to deal with an upsurge in migrant numbers since Croatia, Hungary, and Slovenia closed their borders against undocumented immigration. The migrants hope to get to wealthy western Europe and find work. More than 50,000 migrants have entered Bosnia since 2018 and many make it to Western Europe. There are still about 8,000 in Bosnia, most in the Bihac area, and they are hoping to get into the EU.

Many sleep in the streets and abandoned houses in the cities of Sarajevo and Tuzla, helped by volunteers because Bosnia's temporary migrant camps are so cramped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Cambodia to teach LGBT+ issues in schools to tackle discrimination

Children in Cambodia will receive lessons on LGBT issues from 2020 in a bid to wipe out bullying and discrimination in the socially conservative country, an official said on Tuesday.From grade seven, around age 13, modules covering sexual o...

UPDATE 3-Chile Air Force says cargo plane crashed with 38 on board, search operation underway

Chiles Air Force on Tuesday said one of its cargo planes had crashed with 38 people on board after going missing in an isolated area between South America and the Antarctic, and a rescue team was searching for survivors. The Hercules C-130 ...

Mexico's president says U.S. and Canada to sign USMCA trade deal

Canadian and U.S. government representatives will arrive in Mexico on Tuesday to sign the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement USMCA, Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.The three countries have come to an agreement over lab...

UPDATE 1-Algeria set for presidential election denounced by protesters as charade

Algeria holds a presidential election on Thursday which protesters say offers no real choice and will keep in power the ruling hierarchy they have been trying to oust in 10 months of demonstrations.Student demonstrators again surged through...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019