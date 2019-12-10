Left Menu
Development News Edition

WTO chief details bid to save appeals panel

  • PTI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 23:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 23:17 IST
WTO chief details bid to save appeals panel
Image Credit: ANI

The head of the World Trade Organisation said Tuesday that he intends to put new issues "on the table" in negotiations to save the body's appeals court, which shuts down at midnight. The appellate branch of the WTO's Dispute Settlement Body, sometimes called the supreme court of world trade, will stop functioning on Wednesday after years of relentless US opposition.

Washington, which accuses the court of serious overreach, has blocked the appointment of new judges, leaving it without the quorum of three needed to hear cases due to mandatory retirements. Months of talks to break the deadlock that has pitted the US against the WTO's 163 other members have been led by New Zealand's ambassador David Walker.

WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo reaffirmed Wednesday that the Walker process had failed, saying: "as of tomorrow, the appellate body will no longer be able to review new dispute rulings." Azevedo had on Tuesday announced plans to personally lead negotiations to solve the impasse. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he said his effort would aim to address the "missing pieces of the puzzle" that the Walker process had missed.

"Throughout this process, I tried not to interfere," he said. "I decided that (members) should do their thing. Unfortunately, it was not successful." But, Azevedo added, his discussions with diplomats led him to believe that the Walker-led talks did not tackle all the elements needed to allay US concerns.

The goal is to see whether "there are some things that are not on the table that need to be on the table," Azevedo said. The US has wide-ranging concerns about the WTO appellate branch, which predates Donald Trump's presidency.

Trump's trade officials have in particular argued that the US Constitution does not permit a foreign court to supersede an American one -- and that WTO appellate judges assert such superiority in international trade law. Until a solution is reached, the appellate branch shut down will place international trade disputes in legal limbo.

But countries will still be able to file grievances and can bilaterally agree to a range of measures to avoid uncertainty -- including waiving the right of appeal or taking the case through an ad hoc arbitration process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Leaders 'criminally negligent' if they ignore climate science, says Al Gore

By Megan Rowling MADRID, Dec 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore urged governments negotiating at U.N. talks in Madrid this week to ramp up their efforts to tackle climate change, saying humanitys future was a...

UPDATE 2-Trump assails FBI Director Wray after report finds no evidence of political bias

President Donald Trump berated FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday after a U.S. government investigation found no evidence of political bias when the FBI began investigating contacts between Trumps presidential campaign and Russia in 2...

Vision Impact Institute: New Reports on State of Vision Will Renew Global Focus on the Societal Impact of Poor Vision

&#160;The Vision Impact Institute welcomes the release of two new complementary and aligned reports on the state of vision that raise awareness of the need for people-centered eye health services globally and highlight effective response st...

Pompeo says 'very hopeful' North Korea will abide by commitments

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that the Trump administration is very hopeful North Korea will continue to abide by its commitments to work toward denuclearization and not to conduct further long-range missile test firin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019