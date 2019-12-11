Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bougainville overwhelmingly votes for independence from Papua New Guinea

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Buka
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 09:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 09:47 IST
Bougainville overwhelmingly votes for independence from Papua New Guinea
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The South Pacific islands of Bougainville have overwhelmingly voted to be independent from Papua New Guinea, the referendum commission said on Wednesday, in a historic poll that will trigger separation negotiations between the two governments.

Almost 98% of the 181,067 votes cast backed independence in the non-binding poll that is part of a peace pact struck in the aftermath of a decade-long war between Bougainville's rebel fighters and PNG forces, which ended in 1998.

The referendum gave voters in the island cluster a choice between independence and greater autonomy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Somali security forces kill 5 al Shabaab fighters to end hotel siege

Somali security forces shot dead five Al Shabaab gunmen, who had killed three civilians and two soldiers during an attack on a hotel near the presidential residence in Mogadishu on Tuesday night, police said early on Wednesday. Al Shabaab, ...

US Congress consents to designate India's NAVIC as allied system

The US Congress has consented to designate Indias NAVIC as its allied navigational satellite system along with the Galileo of the European Union and QZSS of Japan. Approved as part of the conference report of the National Defense Authorizat...

China biggest jailer of journalists, as press dangers persist: watchdog

At least 250 journalists are jailed around the world, with the largest number held in China, amid a growing crackdown by authoritarian regimes on independent media, a press watchdog group said Wednesday. Many of those imprisoned face anti-s...

Tavares tallies three points as Leafs down Canucks

John Tavares broke out of a scoring slump with two goals and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the host Vancouver Canucks 4-1 Tuesday night. Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman also scored for the Maple Leafs, and goaltender Frederik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019