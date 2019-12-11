Abu Dhabi's Mubadala optimistic about Softbank Vision Fund

Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala says it remains optimistic about Softbank's Vision Fund, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

"The SoftBank Vision Fund is doing well, we are three years into it. We continue to be optimistic about them," Ibrahim Ajami, head of Mubadala Venture Capital said at a conference.

Mubadala has invested $15 billion in Softbank's Vision Fund I and has been in talks with Softbank about investment in a second technology fund.

