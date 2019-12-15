Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shooting at suburban Atlanta mall injures 1 as shoppers flee

  • PTI
  • |
  • Atlanta
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 05:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 05:14 IST
Shooting at suburban Atlanta mall injures 1 as shoppers flee
The Cobb County Police Department said the man was wounded at Cumberland Mall around 1 pm, following an argument and that the shooting suspect ran away. Image Credit: ANI

A shooting that wounded one man in a mall food court sent suburban Atlanta shoppers fleeing in panic Saturday. The Cobb County Police Department said the man was wounded at Cumberland Mall around 1 pm, following an argument and that the shooting suspect ran away.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where Cobb County Police spokeswoman Ofc. Sarah O'Hara said he was in surgery and "expected to survive his injuries". Police said they have identified a suspect and are looking for him, but O'Hara provided no further details. Three witnesses told The Associated Press they saw a man bleeding on the floor of the mall's food court after shots were heard. None of the witnesses would identify themselves.

Videos posted online showed people with shopping bags running in all directions from the food court, with some hiding under counters and tables. Shoppers reported that store employees in some cases told them to hide in stockrooms. Police, upon arriving, evacuated people who were found hiding.

Zyon Davis told WGCL-TV that he was shopping in a sporting goods store when he overheard two men arguing loudly at a deli in the food court. Davis said one of the men then drew a gun. "You heard the gunshots, probably two or three shots," Davis said.

In the aftermath, Davis said some people pushed and shoved others to the ground as they ran. "It was very chaotic," Davis said. "Everybody was running everywhere. Everything was a mess."

O'Hara said multiple shoppers were examined by paramedics because of panic attacks, while several pregnant women also sought examinations. She said a motorcycle officer was struck by another vehicle while coming to the mall but was treated for minor injuries and released. Police said in statements that the shooting was "an isolated incident", calling it a dispute between people who knew each other and "not an active shooter event".

Police added that the original supervisor who arrived at the mall, "out of an abundance of caution," described the scene as an active shooter incident, meaning a gunman targeting a number of people at a public place. The mall was closed for a time Saturday afternoon following the shooting, but later reopened. O'Hara said shoppers left behind "copious amounts of items" while running away, urging people to claim them.

Cumberland Mall, in suburban Cobb County, is owned by Brookfield Properties, which manages more than 170 shopping centers across the United States. The mall has more than 1 million square feet (92,000 square meters) of retail space and is anchored by Macy's and Costco. It is in a busy suburban business district, near where major league baseball's Atlanta Braves play in their new stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

You can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan believes its impossible to be honest about someones work in the industry as they dont take it well but its important for stars to have people around who tell them the truth. The actor said she expects people who are clos...

Pakistan appoints Foreign Office spokesperson as its envoy to Germany

In a major diplomatic reshuffle, Pakistan has appointed 20 ambassadors and consul generals in its various missions abroad that also included Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal who was named as the countrys new envoy to Germany. Acc...

Ducks knock off Rangers in shootout

Jakob Silfverberg scored a goal in regulation and added the deciding score in a shootout as the Anaheim Ducks rallied late for a 4-3 victory on Saturday over the visiting New York Rangers. Ondrej Kase also scored in the shootout for Anaheim...

Bucks cruise past Cavs to win 18th straight

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their franchise-best start and pulled within two games of matching their all-time longest winning streak on Saturday, routing the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108. Milwaukee faced little resistance from a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019