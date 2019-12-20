Left Menu
Thunder players unharmed during shooting at OKC mall

(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Members of the Oklahoma City Thunder were unharmed during a shooting at an Oklahoma City shopping mall on Thursday. The team was watching a private screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" when it was evacuated from a movie theater at the Penn Square Mall. One person was in critical condition after being shot in the upper body at the mall, according to Oklahoma City police.

A Thunder spokesperson issued a statement: "Thunder security was made aware immediately. The team was never in any danger and was safe during the entirety of the event." News9.com reported that Thunder center Steven Adams was spotted being escorted out of the mall, holding a three-dimensional R2-D2 figurine.

The mall was locked down, and adjacent roads were shut down as police conducted a manhunt for the suspect.

