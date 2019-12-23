IDF servicemen injure armed Palestinian trying to illegally enter Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], Dec 23 (Sputnik/ANI): Israeli servicemen injured a Palestinian man armed with a knife while he was trying to cross the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"The suspect was detected while trying to cross the security fence from the southern Gaza Strip to Israel. The suspect made threats with a knife, and the soldiers opened fire in response," the press service said.

According to the statement, the suspect was detained and hospitalized and will be transferred for questioning later. (Sputnik/ANI)

