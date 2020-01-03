Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Trump administration restricts some e-cigarette flavors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 02:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 02:58 IST
UPDATE 2-Trump administration restricts some e-cigarette flavors

The Trump administration on Thursday announced a ban on some popular e-cigarette flavors, including fruit and mint, to curb rising teenage use of vaping products, allowing only menthol and tobacco flavors to remain on the market. The ban came under immediate criticism from public health advocates who said it does not go far enough.

But Alex Azar, the U.S. Health and Human Services secretary, called the approach a "smart, targeted policy that protects our kids without creating unnecessary disruption." The flavor ban applies to cartridge-based e-cigarettes, which typically use disposable pods filled with liquid nicotine and are often sold in convenience stores. It does not apply to most e-cigarette liquids that are purchased separately, a variety most often sold in vape shops and used in so-called open tank e-cigarettes.

Gary Reedy, chief executive of the American Cancer Society, called it "a hollowed-out policy that will allow the tobacco industry to continue to attract kids to a lifetime of nicotine addiction." Representative Frank Pallone, the Democratic chair of the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee, which has launched probes into e-cigarette manufacturers, dismissed the impact of the ban.

"A flavor ban that exempts menthol and vape shops is no ban at all," Pallone tweeted. President Donald Trump's administration in September proposed a sweeping ban on all e-cigarette and vaping flavors that are seen as attracting millions of young users to addictive nicotine products. That plan would have prohibited all e-cigarette flavors except tobacco. However, Trump later expressed concerns that enacting the ban could lead to an underground market for illegal vaping products and potential job losses.

U.S. e-cigarette market leader Juul Labs Inc, which is 35%-owned by Marlboro-maker Altria Group Inc, over the last year has pulled fruit, dessert and mint nicotine flavors from retail stores and its website in the United States amid heightened scrutiny of the surge in teenage use. Thursday's announcement would have no impact on Juul, which has already pulled flavors except tobacco and menthol. It would force competitors still offering a wider variety of flavors, including Njoy and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co, which makes Vuse e-cigarettes, to restrict their offerings.

The percentage of high schoolers using e-cigarettes stands at 27.5%, according to federal surveys, up from 20.8% in 2018. Research from the Journal of the American Medical Association found that mint was by far the most popular flavor among U.S. 10th- and 12th-grade Juul users, with more than 40% saying it was the most frequently used variety of nicotine pod.

In banning mint but not menthol, HHS Secretary Azar said the administration was following an "evidence-based, science-based public health approach." Data that became available after the Trump administration's September announcement showed that mint was highly popular among teens but menthol was not, he said. But public health advocates expect that teenagers will simply switch to menthol.

"The evidence indicates that if menthol e-cigarettes are left on the market, kids will shift to them,” said Matt Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. “Decades of experience with menthol cigarettes demonstrate that menthol appeals to kids." The new policy will go into effect in early February, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will begin enforcing it against e-cigarette makers that continue to sell unauthorized flavors. All e-cigarette makers face a May deadline to apply to the FDA for permission to continue selling their products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

4.5 quake hits Puerto Rico amid rare seismic activity

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan 3 AP A 4.5-magnitude earthquake hit Puerto Rico on Thursday in the latest of a rare string of quakes that has frightened many in the US territory. The most recent quake occurred 12 kilometers south of Guayanilla a...

Norway suspends sea search efforts for missing Bulgarian sailors

The Norwegian authorities on Thursday suspended wider search and rescue operations for two Bulgarian sailors who officials say fell overboard from a cargo ship in the Norwegian Sea, the Bulgarian foreign ministry said. The two-helicopter re...

Bengals, Lions staffs to coach Senior Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions will coach the 2020 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., later this month, executive director Jim Nagy announced Thursday. The Bengals hold the top overall pick in Aprils draft, while the Lions pick third. T...

Lions DC Pasqualoni, O-line coach step down

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and offensive line coach Jeff Davidson stepped down on Thursday, the team announced. Pasqualoni and Davidson joined Detroit in 2018 after Matt Patricia became the teams head coach.Coach Pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020