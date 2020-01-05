Indian-Americans hold rallies in Atlanta, Seattle in support of CAA

Members of the Indian diaspora in the United States have come out in support of the recently-enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), organising rallies in the cities of Atlanta and Seattle on Saturday. The pro-CAA demonstration in Seattle was held by a group of 40 Indian-Americans, who carried placards and posters reading "CAA inclusive not discriminatory" and "CAA supports persecuted minorities."

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. In Atlanta, a group of 100 people gathered outside the CNN headquarters to show their support for the legislation, carrying Indian flags and placards that read "NRIs support Citizenship Amendment Act" and "CAA is pro-India".

Similar demonstrations were witnessed yesterday in London. The diaspora members, who had gathered outside Parliament Square, had voiced that the Indian government has done a "brilliant job" to ensure that the minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are being taken care of in the "right manner and shown humanitarian kindness and concern." (ANI)

