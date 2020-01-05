Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-At least 30 killed in Libya military academy attack

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tripoli
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 15:54 IST
UPDATE 1-At least 30 killed in Libya military academy attack

At least 30 people were killed and 33 others wounded in an attack on a military academy in the Libyan capital late on Saturday, the health ministry of the Tripoli-based government said in a statement on Sunday.

Tripoli, controlled by the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), is facing an offensive by military commander Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) that began in April. There has been an increase in airstrikes and shelling around Tripoli in recent weeks, with fears that fighting could escalate further after Turkey's parliament voted to allow a troop deployment in support of the GNA.

Forces allied with the GNA described Saturday's attack on the military camp at Al-Hadhba as "an aerial bombing" launched by their eastern rivals. An LNA spokesman denied involvement. GNA Health Minister Hamid bin Omar told Reuters earlier in a phone call that the number of dead and wounded was still rising. Tripoli ambulance service spokesman Osama Ali said some body parts could not be immediately counted by forensic experts.

Earlier, the ambulance service appealed for a temporary ceasefire to allow its crews to retrieve the bodies of five civilians killed on As Sidra Road in southern Tripoli and to evacuate families. Emergency teams withdrew after coming under fire while trying to access the area on Saturday, it said.

The GNA Foreign Ministry called for referring Haftar and his aides to the International Criminal Court on charges of committing "crimes against humanity", adding that it will call for an emergency UN Security Council meeting to discuss the alleged crimes. Qatar, which supports GNA, said on Saturday that the attack "may amount to a war crime and crimes against humanity".

Ankara, which last week passed a bill approving a troop deployment in Libya to support Tripoli, also condemned the attack and said the international community needs to take steps to achieve a ceasefire. "It is crucial for the international community to urgently take necessary steps to halt external support for the pro-Haftar army and its attacks and establish a ceasefire in Libya," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) condemned the attack saying that "rising escalation... further complicates the situation in Libya and threatens the chances of returning to the political process". In response to the attack, GNA allied forces have targeted the LNA airbase of Al-Wattia in an airstrike, around 159 km southwest of Tripoli, a spokesman said in a statement.

Two sources in Haftar forces said four fighters were killed in a drone strike early on Sunday. An increase in airstrikes and shelling in and around Tripoli has caused the deaths of at least 11 civilians since early December and shut down health facilities and schools, the U.N. mission in Libya said on Friday.

Rockets and shelling also shut down Tripoli's only functioning airport on Friday. On Friday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres renewed his call for an immediate ceasefire in Libya.

He warned that the delivery of foreign support to warring parties would "only deepen the ongoing conflict and further complicate efforts to reach a peaceful and comprehensive political solution". The parliament which moved to the east in 2014 voted to provide Haftar with emergency funding on Saturday.

The pro-Haftar chamber also held a series of symbolic votes against the GNA and Turkey, which struck two pacts on maritime boundaries and military cooperation in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

After Afghanistan, Pakistan says it will not allow its soil to be used against anyone

Pakistan said on Sunday that it will not allow its soil to be used against anyone, amidst raging tensions between Iran and the US after the killing of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in an American drone strike in Iraq. We wi...

'Cleanest city' Indore earns Rs 4 cr annually through waste

Indore, which has been adjudged the cleanest city in the country three times in a row, has been earning about Rs four crore annually by putting garbage to good use, an official said on Sunday. A private company has invested Rs 30 crore und...

Cricket-Canterbury's Carter enters record books with six sixes in an over

Canterbury Kings batsman Leo Carter emulated the likes of Gary Sobers and Yuvraj Singh by smashing six sixes in an over during a Super Smash Twenty20 match in Christchurch on Sunday. Left-handed batsman Carter scored 36 runs against spinner...

Bikaner hospital records 162 infant deaths in December

A government-run hospital in Bikaner saw the death of at least 162 children, higher than the number of deaths in Kotas JK Lon Hospital in December. In December, we received 2,219 children from different hospitals out of which 162 children d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020