Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan's National Assembly passes bills to extend Gen Bajwa's tenure

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 14:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 14:14 IST
Pakistan's National Assembly passes bills to extend Gen Bajwa's tenure
Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, on Tuesday passed three crucial bills to give an extension to Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years. Bajwa, a close confidant of Khan, was to retire on November 29 last year at the end of his three-year original term but Prime Minister Imran Khan gave the 59-year-old Army chief another extension of the same length citing regional security situation through a notification on August 19.

However, the Supreme Court on November 28 suspended the government order, observing that there is no law to give an extension to the Army chief's tenure. But the apex court granted a six-month extension to Gen Bajwa after being assured by the government that Parliament will pass legislation on the extension/reappointment of an army chief within six months. The government after initial hesitation secured the support of the main Opposition parties and introduced three bills in the National Assembly to extend the retirement age from 60 to 64 years for the chiefs of army, navy and air force, and the chairman of the joint chief of staff committee.

The bills were approved by the Standing Committee on Defence on Monday, paving the way for approval by the Assembly. Defense minister Pervaiz Khattak moved the three bills - The Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill 2020 - for voting and were passed easily as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People Party supported them.

However, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal and Jamat-e-Islami boycotted the session as they were not happy with the new laws. After the approval by the National Assembly, the bills will be presented in the Senate, the upper house, and are expected to be passed without any problem.

Once cleared by the two houses, the bills will be presented to the president for final approval to be promulgated. It will help the government to re-appoint General Bajwa for another three-year term. The powerful military, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 70 plus years of existence, has wielded considerable power in deciding matters concerning security and foreign policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Matric exam results to be released during a live broadcast

The Class of 2019 matriculants is expected to be glued to their television screens tonight as Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announces the national results of the 2019 National Senior Certificate matric exams.The Independent Exami...

Pakistani writer says his novel on ex-dictator confiscated

Karachi, Jan 7 AP A prominent Pakistani novelist and New York Times columnist said on Tuesday that security agents raided the offices of his publisher and confiscated all the copies of his book about the countrys former military dictator Zi...

Australia firefighters race to contain blazes as heatwave looms

Firefighters raced to contain massive bushfires in southeastern Australia Tuesday, taking advantage of a brief drop in temperatures and some much-needed rainfall before another heatwave strikes later this week. Exhausted volunteers cleared ...

Artificial ponds prevented immersion of around 24,000 idols in Yamuna last year: Report

Around 24,000 idols were immersed in artificial ponds across the national capital on Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja last year, according to a government report. It was the first time devotees immersed the idols in artificial ponds created ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020