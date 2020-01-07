Left Menu
Development News Edition

New al-Shabab attack in Kenya kills 4, including small child

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nairobi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 16:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 16:15 IST
New al-Shabab attack in Kenya kills 4, including small child

Nairobi, Jan 7 (AP) Stray bullets killed four civilians, including a small child, during an al-Shabab extremist attack in Kenya, authorities said Tuesday. A Kenyan national police statement said the attackers targeted a telecommunications mast in eastern Garissa county near the border with Somalia, where the al-Qaida-linked extremist group is based.

Police officers on patrol killed two of the attackers in the early morning assault, the statement said. A teacher was among the dead, it added. Deputy county commissioner Kibet Bowen said all four civilians were killed by stray bullets in the fighting.

Kenyan police said bomb-making materials were seized after the attack near the village of Saretho. Al-Shabab since December has increased attacks inside Kenya including Sunday's attack on a military base that killed three U.S. military personnel and destroyed five U.S. aircraft.

It was the first time al-Shabab had attacked U.S. troops inside Kenya. The U.S. on Monday said additional troops had arrived to increase security at the Manda Bay airfield in coastal Lamu county. The U.S. Africa Command also said it did not assess that the attack was linked to Iran, as Middle East tensions are soaring. Al-Shabab is linked to al-Qaida and has no known links to Iran or its proxies.

Al-Shabab has vowed retribution on Kenya for deploying its troops in 2011 to fight the extremists in neighboring Somalia, where the group is based. Garissa county borders Somalia and Lamu county is nearby. The extremists often target police as well as civilian targets including buses and schools, mainly in the border region. (AP) IND

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Musical evening to celebrate Rajasthani folk instrument kamaicha

Kamaicha will be central to an upcoming musical evening here that will be aimed at celebrating the 17-string instrument from Rajasthan. Amarrass Nights, organised by Delhi-based Amarrass Society for Performing Arts, will be held at the 16th...

SC to hear Tata's plea challenging NCLAT decision restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata group on Jan 10.

SC to hear Tatas plea challenging NCLAT decision restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata group on Jan 10....

At least 16 dead in Peru traffic accident

Lima, Jan 7 AFP At least 16 people including two Germans were killed and 40 others injured after a bus crashed into parked cars in the south of Peru, authorities confirmed. The accident happened early Monday on the main coastal highway used...

Fire at Russia greenhouse farm kills 8 people; 1 injured

Moscow, Jan 7 AP A fire at a greenhouse farm in a Moscow suburb has killed eight people and injured one other person on Tuesday morning, Russian emergency services said. All eight victims were migrants from Tajikistan who apparently worked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020