Tokyo prosecutors obtain arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife

Tokyo [Japan], Jan 7 (Xinhua/ANI): Tokyo prosecutors on Tuesday obtained an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn, the wife of former Nissan Motor boss Carlos Ghosn, for making a false statement last April at her husband's trial for alleged aggravated breach of trust. Prosecutors suspected that during an examination of a witness last April at the Tokyo District Court, Carole Ghosn denied knowing one of Ghosn's acquaintances whom she had previously contacted.

According to the prosecutors, the former auto tycoon is believed to have channelled Nissan funds through the acquaintance's private account to a firm in whose management his wife was involved. Carlos Ghosn violated his bail conditions and fled to Lebanon late last month.

Carole Ghosn is now believed to be in Lebanon with her husband. The prosecutors are expected to ask Interpol to put her on an international wanted list. As Japan has no extradition treaty with Lebanon, the possibility of Carole Ghosn being arrested is low. Carlos Ghosn, who holds Brazilian, French and Lebanese nationality, is accused of under-reporting his remuneration for years and for embezzling company funds. He has denied all the charges, claiming that company insiders conspired against him.

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Japanese Ambassador to Lebanon Takeshi Okubo on Tuesday met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun at his office on the outskirts of Beirut. According to a statement of the ministry, Okubo said that Ghosn's illegal departure from Japan and arrival in Lebanon is deeply regrettable and can never be overlooked by the government of Japan. He requested the government of Lebanon to provide all necessary cooperation on this matter.

Aoun explained that the government of Lebanon did not have any involvement whatsoever in the incident, stating that Lebanon attaches importance to the relations with Japan, and, in response to the request for cooperation from Japan, promised that Lebanon would spare no effort in providing unstinting cooperation, the statement said. (Xinhua/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.