Iranian president to make speech after strikes on U.S. targets - Iran TV
Iran's president will deliver a speech to the nation, Iranian state television said on Wednesday after Tehran launched missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq.
It did not give a timing for the speech by President Hassan Rouhani.
