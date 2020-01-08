Qatar communicating with friendly countries to reduce escalation in Iraq - minister
Qatar's foreign minister said on Wednesday that Qatar is closely following developments in Iraq, and seeking to coordinate with friendly countries to reduce tensions.
Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said in a tweet: "We seek through a series of communications to consult and coordinate with friendly and brotherly countries to calm and reduce escalation."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
