Three policemen killed in clash with protesters in Vietnam - police

At least four people, including three policemen, were killed on Thursday in Vietnam when protesters attacked authorities trying to build a wall near a military airport, the Ministry of Public Security said. The protesters attacked the authorities with hand-grenades, petrol bombs and knives in Dong Tam village, near the capital, Hanoi, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Three policemen and one of the protesters were killed, while one protester was injured, the ministry said. It did not elaborate on the protesters' objections.

"The authorities have launched an investigation into the case and have arrested the lawbreakers," the ministry said. Disputes over land do occur in Vietnam though this is the first time in years policemen were killed in a such a dispute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

