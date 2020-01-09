Left Menu
Development News Edition

African swine fever spreads near the German border - OIE

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 18:09 IST
African swine fever spreads near the German border - OIE
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Poland recorded 55 outbreaks of African swine fever in wild boar near the German border last month, the world animal health body said on Thursday, in a sign the deadly virus is spreading near one of the European Union's biggest pork exporters. A report posted on the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) website showed that the disease, which has devastated herds in the world's top pork producer China, had now been found in a village less than 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from Germany.

African swine fever is harmless to humans but highly deadly in boars and pigs. It originated in Africa before spreading to Europe and Asia and has already killed hundreds of million pigs while reshaping global meat and feed markets. Germany's government said early December it was stepping up measures to prevent an outbreak of African swine fever after a case was discovered in Poland close to its border.

A majority of the outbreaks reported by the Polish farm ministry to the OIE were discovered between Dec. 4 and Dec. 23 in neighboring villages in the states of Lubuskie and Wielkopolskie, 75 to 100 km from the German border. There are fears in Germany that its exports of pork to China and other Asian countries could be threatened, with import bans regularly imposed on pig meat from regions where African swine fever has been discovered.

Authorities in German states bordering Poland have built fences in an attempt to stop wild boars wandering into Germany and spreading the disease. A series of 90 cm high fences similar to those used to close farm fields were built by the state of Brandenburg in December while the state also relaxed hunting restrictions to allow more shooting of boar, the state agriculture ministry said.

The state of Saxony said it is this week building a 4.5 km electrified fence along with a high-risk sector close to the border with Poland. Countries infected by severe animal diseases such as African swine fever or highly pathogenic bird flu, must warn the OIE immediately and submit regular follow-up reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary to keep troops unless Iraq govt decides to end deal

Budapest, Jan 9 AP Hungarys prime minister said Thursday that his country will keep its troops stationed in Iraq as long as the Mideast country stands by the agreement between the two governments. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told ...

Sebi restrains Vrise Securities from registering new clients for 6 months

Markets regulator Sebi has prohibited stock broker Vrise Securities Pvt Ltd from registering any new client for six months for violating broker norms as well as the regulators circular. The firm was formerly known as Vishesh Capital Pvt Ltd...

UPDATE 2-Autostrade toll offer deemed 'insufficient' by Italian minister

Italian motorway operator Autostrade per lItalia must increase an offer to cut road tolls to avoid losing its operating licence, Transport Minister Paola de Micheli said on Thursday.Autostrade, part of infrastructure group Atlantia, is in a...

Rajya Sabha MP Chandra Pal Singh new Chairman of KRIBHCO

Agri-cooperative leader and Rajya Sabha MP Chandra Pal Singh has been unanimously elected as Chairman of Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd KRIBHCO.Besides, V Sudhakar Chowdary, a versatile farmers leader, was unanimously elected as Vice Chai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020