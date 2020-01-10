US has given Ukraine 'important data' on Iran plane crash: foreign minister

US officials have handed Kyiv "important data" following a plane crash in Iran, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Friday.

"President Volodymyr Zelensky and I met with US representatives," Prystaiko said in a post on Twitter. "We have received important data which will be processed by our experts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.