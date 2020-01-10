Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unidentified planes hit Iraqi militiamen in Syria, killing 8

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 19:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 19:19 IST
Unidentified planes hit Iraqi militiamen in Syria, killing 8
Representative image Image Credit: dod.defense.gov

Unidentified planes struck targets in Syria near the border with Iraq on Friday, killing eight Iran-backed Iraqi militiamen, Syrian activists and two Iraqi officials said, an attack that comes amid soaring tensions between the US and Iran. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the planes targeted positions belonging to pro-Iran militias in the Boukamal area, near the border with Iraq.

The Britain-based organization, which documents the war in Syria through a network of activists on the ground, said the planes struck, among other targets, weapons depots and vehicles belonging to the militias. An Iraqi security official and another official, who was from the Iran-backed Iraqi militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, said warplanes targeted two vehicles carrying missiles on the Syrian side of the border. The strike was most likely carried out by Israeli warplanes, they said, but offered no evidence.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment. The Pentagon did not respond to a request for comment on the Syria bombing, which comes at a time of high tension between Iran and the US. The Iraqi officials identified the eight casualties as Iraqi militia fighters while the Observatory only said the eight were not Syrians, without giving their nationality.

The death toll could rise further, officials said, as there were also wounded militiamen, some reportedly in serious conditions. Another Iraqi official said those targeted belong to the Imam Ali Brigades, an Iran-backed faction within the PMF. The three Iraqi officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to make statements to the media.

Israel has repeatedly struck Iran-linked targets in Syria in recent years and has warned against any permanent Iranian presence on the frontier. Deir Ezzor 24, an activist collective that reports on news in the border area, said the planes struck trucks carrying weapons as well as depots for ballistic missiles in the area.

Omar Abu Laila, a Europe-based activist from Syria's eastern Deir el-Zour area who runs the group, said the attack triggered "a huge explosion" heard in the Syrian-Iraqi border. The Sound and Picture, another activist collective in the Deir el-Zour area, said "unidentified planes" struck militia targets in Boukamal. There was no immediate comment from Syrian authorities.

The US carried out military strikes in the area on December 29, killing 25 members of an Iran-backed Iraqi militia, in retaliation to a rocket attack on a military base in Iraq that killed a US contractor. The US blamed that attack on an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia. The reported airstrikes on Friday came days after a US drone strike killed Iran's most powerful general after he landed at Baghdad airport, drawing angry calls for revenge and escalating tensions to the brink of an all-out war between the two sides.

Iran responded by firing a barrage of missiles at military bases in Iraq that host US troops. Since then, both sides have signaled they were stepping back from further escalation but tensions remain high and the region on edge. Amid the soaring tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare visit to Syria this week for talks with President Bashar Assad in Damascus. Russia has been a key ally for Assad, offering crucial military and political backing throughout the country's civil war.

The area struck Friday is key to a land corridor for Tehran that links Iran across Iraq and Syria through Lebanon. The Observatory report on Friday claimed that Putin had informed Assad during the visit of a US intention to "close" the land corridor for good.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Germany concerned about swine fever cases in nearby Poland

Germanys government said on Friday it is concerned about the spread of the pig disease African swine fever ASF in wild boars in Poland close to the German border. Poland recorded 55 outbreaks of ASF in wild boars in December, the World Orga...

Involvement of JNU students in Jan 5 violence as pointed out in Delhi Police's probe unfortunate: HRD Min Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Involvement of JNU students in Jan 5 violence as pointed out in Delhi Polices probe unfortunate HRD Min Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank....

CAA, NRC, violence at varsity campuses to be discussed at CWC meet tomorrow

The amended citizenship law, the proposed nationwide implementation of the NRC and violence at university campuses, including JNU, are likely to dominate deliberations at the Congress Working Committee CWC meeting here on Saturday. The Cong...

HM Amit Shah inaugurates state-of-the-art portal to tackle cyber crimes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre I4C and National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal through which people can report cyber crimes online. A home ministry statement sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020