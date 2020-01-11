BRIEF-Canada's foreign minister says some debris has been moved from Iran plane crash site
Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne at a news conference says: * THE GOVERNMENT WILL CREATE EMERGENCY TASK FORCE OF SENIOR OFFICIALS TO HELP FAMILIES OF IRAN PLANE CRASH VICTIMS
* THE PRIORITY RIGHT NOW IS TO PROVIDE SUPPORT TO FAMILIES OF VICTIMS, LOOKING AT ALL OPTIONS TO DO THIS * THE NUMBER OF CANADIAN VICTIMS FROM IRAN PLANE CRASH IS NOW 57, NOT 63 AS FIRST STATED, CALLS IT A 'VERY FLUID SITUATION'
* CANADA HAS FORMED COORDINATING GROUP WITH BRITAIN, UKRAINE, SWEDEN AND AFGHANISTAN TO HELP FAMILIES OF VICTIMS * HE UNDERSTANDS THAT SOME OF DEBRIS FROM IRAN PLANE CRASH HAS BEEN MOVED TO A HANGAR
