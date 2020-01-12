Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran police disperse student air crash tribute: news agency

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 00:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 00:32 IST
Iran police disperse student air crash tribute: news agency
AFP correspondents said hundreds of students had gathered early in the evening at Amir Kabir University, in downtown Tehran, to pay respects to those killed in the air disaster. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iranian police dispersed students chanting "radical" slogans Saturday during a gathering in Tehran to honor the 176 people killed when an airliner was mistakenly shot down, Fars news agency reported. AFP correspondents said hundreds of students had gathered early in the evening at Amir Kabir University, in downtown Tehran, to pay respects to those killed in the air disaster.

The tribute later turned into an angry demonstration. The students chanted slogans denouncing "liars" and demanded the resignation and prosecution of those responsible for downing the plane and allegedly covering up the accidental action.

Iran said on Saturday that the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 was "unintentionally" shot down on Wednesday shortly after taking off from Tehran's main airport. All 176 people on board died, mostly Iranians and Canadians and including many students.

Fars, which is close to conservatives, said the students chanted "destructive" and "radical" slogans. The news agency said some of the students tore down a poster of Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian general killed on January 3 in a US drone strike on Baghdad.

Fars published pictures of demonstrators gathered around a ring of candles during the tribute. It said that police "dispersed" them as they left the university and blocked the streets, causing a traffic jam.

Iran's acknowledgment on Saturday that the plane had been shot down in error came after officials had for days categorically denied Western claims that it had been struck by a missile. The aerospace commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards accepted full responsibility.

But Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh said the missile operator acted independently, shooting down the Boeing 737 after mistaking it for a "cruise missile".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

UPDATE 5-Boeing's ousted CEO departs with $62 mln, even without severance pay

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 19:30 GMT/14:30 ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of XX 730 p.m. GMT 230 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complann...

UPDATE 2-U.S., China agree to semi-annual talks aimed at reforms, resolving disputes

The United States and China have agreed to restart semi-annual talks aimed at resolving economic disputes between the two countries, a process abandoned at the start of the Trump administration as a trade conflict between the countries esca...

FACTBOX-Reactions to Iran's statement it downed Ukrainian plane

Iran said on Saturday its military had shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard in a disastrous mistake, saying air defenses were fired in error while on alert after Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq. Iran had previo...

UPDATE 1-Roadside bomb kills two U.S. personnel, wounds two more in Afghan south

A roadside bomb killed two U.S. military personnel and wounded two others in southern Afghanistan on Saturday, the U.S. military said, an attack claimed by the Taliban.The deaths brought to at least four the number of U.S. service personnel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020