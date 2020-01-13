Massive fire in New Jersey leaves thousands without power - U.S. media

A massive fire engulfed many buildings in Bound Brook, New Jersey, late on Sunday, causing more than 100 residents to be evacuated and leaving around 3,000 people without power, local authorities and U.S. media said. There were no reported deaths or casualties in the fire, which started in a building and then spread to a residential complex under construction, a store, and at least two houses, according to the New York Times.

The fire led to the NJ Transit rail service being suspended in the area along the Raritan Valley Line. "Bound Brook Rail station will be closed the entire service day, Monday, January 13th. Raritan Valley Line service remains suspended between Bridgewater and Dunellen due to 6-alarm structure fire near NJ Transit tracks in Bound Brook," according to the line's statement on Twitter.

Local police described the fire as "disastrous". "This is a disastrous fire that is very difficult to contain and has the potential to spread to all nearby structures", Bound Brook Police Department said on Facebook.

The cause of the fire was being probed, NBC News reported.

