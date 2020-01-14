Left Menu
Indian embassy starts free Hindi classes for Americans, foreign nationals

The Indian embassy here has started free Hindi classes for Americans and foreign nationals having a keen interest to learn the language and enhance their understanding of India's eclectic culture. The free Hindi classes would be imparted by Moxraj, a teacher of Indian Culture at the embassy, from January 16, the Indian Embassy said on Monday.

"India's global reputation has grown immensely over the years. People want to learn Hindi to get the right information about India. Interest in Hindi has increased among crores of people to increase knowledge about India's art-culture, architecture, family system, married life, Hindi film, yoga-meditation, cooking, politics and business," Moxraj said. He said the popularity of Hindi in America is continuously increasing.

For the last two years, the Indian embassy has been conducting free Hindi classes in the mission to teach the language to the citizens from different countries. It also partnered with renowned American higher education centers like George Washington University and Georgetown University.

The Indian embassy is also considering a special plan to connect the new generation of America with Hindi. Many organisations of Indian origin in America are also trying to promote Hindi through Kavi Sammelan and various types of Hindi competitions.

Hindi and Sanskrit are also being taught at various places and Shlokas of Gita are also taught, Moxraj said. Moxraj, the first cultural diplomat appointed by India at the Indian embassy in Washington DC, has been appointed by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations as an Indian culture teacher.

He teaches Hindi, Indian culture, yoga and Sanskrit in many American States like Washington DC, Virginians, Maryland, West Virginians, and Kentucky. He has also led the Yoga Program of International Yoga Day 2018 and 2019 organised by the Indian embassy.

