Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sikhs to be counted as separate ethnic group in US census for first time

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 16:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 15:48 IST
Sikhs to be counted as separate ethnic group in US census for first time
Representative image Image Credit: Blue Diamond Gallery

For the first time, Sikhs in the US will be counted as a separate ethnic group in the 2020 census, an organization of the minority community said on Tuesday, describing it as a milestone moment. President of the Sikh Society of San Diego Baljeet Singh said the Sikh community's efforts have come to fruition.

"This has paved the way forward nationally not only for the Sikh community but also for other ethnicities in the United States," he said. Describing this as a milestone, the United Sikhs said that this will be the first time the minority group will be counted and coded in the decennial US Census.

A delegation of the United Sikhs has held several meetings with the US Census in the recent past with the last one being on January 6 in San Diego. "It's clear that a separate code is needed to ensure an accurate count of Sikhs in the United States, recognizing a unique identity," said US Census Deputy Director Ron Jarmin.

"Working with United Sikhs, we understand how this change affects the national Sikh community, leading us to add this code for the 2020 Census," said Shagufta Ahmed with the Census Bureau and Office of Management Budget. According to the United Sikhs, the current estimates of Sikhs living in the US are at 10 lakhs.

Sikhs meet the criteria for representation in the US Census as a distinct ethnic group and have a distinct unified appearance, culture, language, food, and history. The United Sikhs have advocated for the separate coding for more than two decades and filed commentary with the US Federal Register advocating for Sikhs to be added as an ethnic group, in large part, so that action can be taken to address major Sikh issues such as bullying, intimidation and hate crimes against the community.

"With the 2020 census approaching, many historically undercoded communities will be at-risk for being under-counted and under-served," said Ruben Singh, United Sikhs Census Manager. "We look forward to collaborating with our census partners and other Sikh organizations and institutions to address the unanticipated challenges of the 2020 Census," he said.

Meanwhile, the Sikh Coalition has partnered with the Census Bureau for the 2020 census. This is because Sikhs have traditionally been a 'hard to count' population in the United States, said Satjeet Kaur, Sikh Coalition executive director.

"Our community matters, and we want to make sure that Sikh families are appropriately counted and accurately resourced wherever they are across our country," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Eros Group to invest Rs 250 cr on new housing project in Faridabad

Realty firm Eros Group said it will invest Rs 250 crore to develop a new luxury housing project in Faridabad, Haryana. The company, which is also into the hospitality sector, will develop 76 units in the 2.7-acre project called Edenwood Tow...

Eastern Freeway to be named after late Vilasrao Deshmukh

The Eastern Freeway in Mumbai will be named after late chief minister and Congress leader Vilasrao Deshmukh, the Maharashtra government said on Wednesday. Making the announcement after attending the state Cabinet meeting here, deputy Chief...

EU court adviser: data privacy laws should apply in national security cases

The European Court of Justice should uphold its 2016 decision that personal data cannot be seized and held indiscriminately by governments even on national security grounds, the courts advocate general said in an opinion on Wednesday. React...

Fit-again Prithvi set to join India A team in New Zealand

Young opener Prithvi Shaw will join the India A squad in New Zealand in the next 48 hours, having recovered from the shoulder injury he sustained during a Ranji Trophy game last week. Unlike recent times, Prithvis rehabilitation programme w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020