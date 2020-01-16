Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-UK's Stobart invests $12 mln in rescue of airline Flybe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 18:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 18:43 IST
UPDATE 2-UK's Stobart invests $12 mln in rescue of airline Flybe
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's Stobart Group will provide 9 million pounds ($11.8 million) in funding for Flybe as part of this week's government-backed rescue of the regional airline, the infrastructure group said on Thursday. Stobart said it had already invested 45 million pounds in Connect Airways, a consortium comprising the London-listed company, Cyrus Capital and Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic, which acquired the assets of Flybe last year.

Stobart holds less than a one-third shareholding in the consortium, which has to date provided 110 million pounds in funds to Connect Airways. Flybe was rescued on Tuesday after the British government promised to review taxation of the industry and shareholders pledged more money to prevent its collapse. The agreement came a day after reports suggested it needed to raise new funds to survive through its quieter winter months.

As part of the plan, the government promised to review air passenger duty, a tax on flights departing from UK airports. Stobart, which is now separate from the Eddie Stobart haulage business, said delays in getting regulatory clearance for the consortium's plans to buy Flybe's assets, coupled with a number of other factors including legacy issues, had affected its turnaround plan for the airline.

"This resulted in a situation in which a further injection of funds is required to ensure continued flying," Stobart said in a statement. Roughly a year ago, Flybe was also approached by Stobart's former CEO Andrew Tinkler about an alternative financing proposal that challenged Connect's deal.

Flybe carries eight million passengers a year between 71 airports across the UK and Europe, according to its website. Since the rescue deal, details of which were not disclosed, British Airways owner IAG has filed a complaint with European Union regulators, calling it a "blatant misuse of public funds".

Virgin Atlantic and Cyrus Capital did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7654 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Pondy CM challenges Bedi to prove land-grab charges against

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday challenged Lt Governor Kiran Bedi to prove the land-grabbing allegations made by a rebel Congress legislator against him. Slamming Bedi for making public the allegations against him and ...

Visions competing Indo-Pacific less free, less open, less flexible; tend to be more hierarchical and coercive: US Deputy NSA.

Visions competing Indo-Pacific less free, less open, less flexible tend to be more hierarchical and coercive US Deputy NSA....

German foreign minister says Libya's Haftar backs ceasefire - n-tv

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Libyas Khalifa Haftar, commander of eastern Libyan forces, is committed to a ceasefire in the northern African country, Germanys n-tv television reported on Thursday.He has pledged to abide by th...

CRPF DG meets J&K LG to discuss security situation

The director general of CRPF, A P Maheshwari on Thursday met Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu and discussed the prevailing security situation in the union territory, an official spokesperson said. They discussed various other issue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020