UPDATE 1-Lesotho PM Thabane says he intends to resign - SABC

Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane announced his intention to resign on Thursday, the South African Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The alert on its TV news channel gave no reason, but police are looking for Thabane's wife, Maesaiah, to question her in connection with the murder of his other, estranged, wife, Lipolelo. Lipolelo was shot days before Thabane was sworn in as leader of the mountain kingdom in June 2017. An arrest warrant is out for Maesaiah after she failed to turn up for questioning, although she has not been charged with anything.

Lesotho, a mountain state encircled by South Africa, three-quarters of which lies more than 1,800 meters above sea level, is one of the world's poorest countries and has one of Africa's highest levels of HIV/AIDS prevalence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.