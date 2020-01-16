Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Beirut shaken by "barbaric" protests crackdown

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 22:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 22:48 IST
UPDATE 1-Beirut shaken by "barbaric" protests crackdown

An upsurge of violence in Lebanon's protests against the ruling elite, with police meting out beatings and protesters hurling stones, has alarmed rights groups and whipped up public fury. After a brief lull in largely peaceful protests since October, people filled the streets again this week, angry at a political class that has steered Lebanon into its worst economic crisis since a 1975-1990 civil war.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, police wielding batons and firing tear gas wounded and arrested dozens as protesters lit fires and smashed bank facades and ATMs, Reuters journalists saw. "These past two nights, they (police) were really barbaric," said Cynthia Sleiman, a charity worker and protester who ended up in hospital after Wednesday night's violence in Beirut.

"I had just arrived and was looking for my friends when the policeman grabbed me, hitting me on the head and neck. I fell to the ground and blood was streaming out," she said. Lebanon's Internal Security Forces (ISF) said they were pursuing rioters and 100 policemen were injured this week. "The force member is suffering daily in the street," ISF chief Imad Othman said on Thursday. "He is not a robot, he is a human."

A security source said at least 80 protesters were injured in two days and 72 others arrested. Many of those in detention would be released on Thursday, the source said. Since the protests led Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri to resign in October, politicians have failed to agree a new cabinet or rescue plan for the heavily-indebted economy. The Lebanese pound has lost nearly half its value, dollar shortages have driven up prices and confidence in banks has collapsed.

Azza al-Masri, a media researcher also injured on Wednesday, said she saw a woman faint after police beat her up. "The viciousness was unlike anything I've seen," she said. Activists believe police violence may indicate Lebanon's establishment has lost patience with protesters and is also stung by public wrath against banks, which have curbed access to savings and blocked most transfers abroad.

Human Rights Watch's Beirut director Lama Fakih told Reuters the group was concerned at excessive force by security forces amid rising frustrations on both sides. She said there was no "strong message" from government that police would be held responsible. A Lebanese media group said 15 journalists were attacked on Wednesday. One of them was a Reuters video journalist, who was treated in hospital for head injuries and released.

On Thursday, lawyers, journalists and activists gathered at the interior ministry and the justice palace in Beirut to complain about police violence. Interior Minister Raya al-Hassan told reporters she had not ordered a clampdown and denounced attacks on media, while also urging understanding for police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Xavi says it was 'too early' for Barcelona top job

Doha, Jan 16 AFP Xavi said it was too early for him to coach Barcelona as he confirmed on Thursday that he had received an offer from his former club but would remain at Qatari side Al-Sadd. World Cup winner Xavi, 39, said Barcelonas direct...

BJP CEC meet to decide party's candidates for Delhi polls

The BJPs central election committee met on Thursday to finalise the partys candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls. Its top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nit...

Plan to start work soon for Mopa airport: GMR Group after SC verdict

GMR Group on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court judgment on Mopa international airport project in Goa and said it plans to start work soon for the new aerodrome. In a late evening statement, GMR Group said the court has lifted the suspensi...

Model Gigi dismissed as juror in Harvey Weinstein case

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been officially dismissed as a prospective juror in Harvey Weinsteins rape and sex abuse trial. The 24-year-old was excused and just returned 15 minutes later on the eighth day of jury selection to the Supreme Cour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020