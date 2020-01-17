Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asian palm oil buyers lag behind in global green push - survey

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 15:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 15:37 IST
Asian palm oil buyers lag behind in global green push - survey
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A survey of major palm oil buyers on their pledges to help curb deforestation shows that a quarter, mostly based in Asia, has yet to make commitments to purchase sustainable supplies, green group WWF said on Friday.

The scorecard, now running for a decade, looked at 173 major buyers of the vegetable oil, including retailers, consumer goods firms and food companies, in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Each company was assessed according to their pledges to source sustainable palm oil and deforestation policies in their supply chains, among other things.

Italian confectioner Ferrero, the maker of chocolate spread Nutella, came out top, while Asian brands - included for the first time - lagged behind, with many declining to take part. "The best companies out there are doing a lot more besides just buying certified sustainable oil," said Elizabeth Clarke, palm oil lead at WWF in Singapore.

"And yet even then, there are still a quarter of companies who aren't even making a commitment of the most basic kind. It's disturbing that the laggards are falling further behind," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Palm oil is the world's most widely used edible oil, found in everything from margarine to soap, but it has faced scrutiny from green activists and consumers, who have blamed its production for forest loss, fires, and worker exploitation.

Pressure on companies to buy sustainable palm oil - from investors, governments, consumers and green groups - has fallen behind in Asia compared with other regions like Europe, the United States and Australia in the last decade, Clarke said. "It's time that changed because over half of the world's palm oil is consumed in Asia," she said.

The purpose of including Asian companies in the survey this time was to highlight the issue, she added.

'BROKEN PROMISES'

Many global household brands that buy and use palm oil agreed in 2010 to ensure their supplies did not contribute to deforestation within a decade, but many are struggling to meet their pledges. Out of those contacted for the survey, only 132 companies engaged with WWF. The results showed 117 had made public commitments to source only palm oil certified as sustainable by 2020 - and just 78 had met that goal.

The last decade had been one of "broken promises", said Clarke. "If companies aren't transparent or making formal, public commitments to sustainability then there is no accountability," she added. The WWF palm oil scorecard, now in its fifth edition with the last published in 2016, also asked companies about what actions they had taken to protect and support smallholders, communities, and biodiversity on the ground.

It found a quarter were investing in such initiatives in areas at risk of unsustainable palm oil development. In Malaysia, the second-biggest palm oil producer behind Indonesia, most companies declined to participate in the survey.

"Malaysian companies can be drivers of change ... but they need to step up," said Benjamin Loh, a sustainable palm oil manager for WWF-Malaysia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign tourist arrivals (FTA) up despite travel advisories, attempts to create bad perception; data shows India stable, peaceful: Minister.

Foreign tourist arrivals FTA up despite travel advisories, attempts to create bad perception data shows India stable, peaceful Minister....

Trade unions at KoPT protest against Modi's announcement to

Trade unions at Kolkata Port Trust KoPT have started protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modis announcement to change the name of the port after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, saying the move will hurt the history of the organisation. A...

Nagaland Assembly ratifies Bill to extend SC/ST reservation

The Nagaland Assembly on Friday ratified the Constitution 126th Amendment Bill, 2019, which extends quotas for SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state legislatures by another 10 years. A special one-day session of the assembly was held to pass ...

Junior engineer shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mathura

A 35-year-old junior engineer of state power department was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura district, an official said on Friday. Pradeep Kumar was shot at in the stomach around 9.30 pm on Thursday in Jamuna P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020