Yemen missile attack kills at least 70 soldiers: sources

At least 70 Yemeni soldiers have been killed in a missile attack launched by Huthi rebels on a mosque in the central province of Marib, medical and military sources said on Sunday. A medical source at a Marib city hospital, where the casualties were transported, told AFP at least 70 were killed in Saturday's strike.

Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi condemned the "cowardly and terrorist" attack, according to official media.

