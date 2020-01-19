Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yemen missile, drone attack kills at least 70 soldiers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 14:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 14:29 IST
Yemen missile, drone attack kills at least 70 soldiers
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

At least 70 Yemeni soldiers have been killed in missile and drone attacks blamed on Huthi rebels, on a mosque in the central province of Marib, medical and military sources said Sunday. Saturday's strike follows months of relative calm in the war between the Iran-backed Huthis and Yemen's internationally recognised government which is backed by a Saudi-led military coalition.

The Huthis attacked a mosque in a military camp in Marib -- about 170 kilometers (105 miles) east of the capital Sanaa -- during evening prayers, military sources told AFP. A medical source at a Marib city hospital, where the casualties were transported, said that at least 70 soldiers were killed and more than 50 injured in the strike.

The attack came a day after coalition-backed government forces launched a large-scale operation against the Huthis in the Naham region, north of Sanaa. Fighting in Naham was ongoing on Sunday, a military source said according to the official Saba news agency.

"Dozens from the (Huthi) militia were killed and injured," the source added. Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi condemned the "cowardly and terrorist" attack on the mosque, Saba reported.

"The disgraceful actions of the Huthi militia without a doubt confirm its unwillingness to (achieve) peace because it knows nothing but death and destruction and is a cheap Iranian tool in the region," it quoted Hadi as saying. The Huthis did not make any immediate claim of responsibility and the Saba report did not give a death toll.

The uptick in violence comes shortly after United Nations envoy Martin Griffiths welcomed a sharp reduction in air strikes and the movement of ground forces. "We are surely, and I hope this is true and I hope it will remain so, witnessing one of the quietest periods of this conflict," he said in a briefing to the UN Security Council on Thursday.

"Experience, however, tells us that military de-escalation cannot be sustained without political progress between the parties, and this has become the next challenge." A year after Yemen's warring sides agreed to a UN-brokered truce for the key Red Sea port city of Hodeida and its surroundings, fighting in the province has subsided but the slow implementation of the deal has quashed hopes for an end to the conflict. The landmark agreement signed in Sweden in December 2018 had been hailed as Yemen's best chance so far to end the fighting that has pushed the country to the brink of famine.

Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed and millions displaced in the war that has ravaged the country, triggering what the UN describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Saudi Arabia and its allies intervened in the conflict to back the government against the Huthis in March 2015, shortly after the rebels seized control of Sanaa.

A senior UN official warned Thursday that certain key factors that threatened to trigger a famine in Yemen last year were once again looming large, including a plunge in the value of the national currency. "With a rapidly depreciating rial and disrupted salary payments, we are again seeing some of the key conditions that brought Yemen to the brink of famine a year ago," Ramesh Rajasingham, who coordinates humanitarian aid in Yemen, told the UN Security Council.

"We must not let that happen again," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Paris Hilton unveils pivotal side of her life through documentary

Paris Hilton has opened up about her personal life for the first time in a YouTube original documentary. The 38-year-old has shared about various happenings from phases of her life. The documentary titled -- This is Paris -- portrays that t...

Jyotiraditya Scindia terms Goyal's statement on Amazon 'unfortunate', expresses concern on economy, investment

Congress leader Jytoriaditya Scindia on Sunday expressed concerns over investment, economic growth rate, unemployment and inflation in the country. There is an urgent need to boost investment in the country and to work on the economic growt...

No dearth of money, plan to spend Rs 5L cr on infra: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said his ministry planned to spend Rs 5 lakh crore on infrastructure development this year. He was speaking at the inaugural function of the Diamond Jubilee celebration...

Announce convergence of all corporate tax rates to 15 percent in Budget: CII

The Confederation of Indian Industry has urged the Centre to converge multiple corporate tax rates to 15 percent by April 2023 without any exemptions and make the announcement in the upcoming Budget to facilitate investment decisions. The U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020