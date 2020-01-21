Left Menu
India has remained a credible partner in the all-round development of Nepal and the two countries are working on several cross-border connectivity projects such as road, rail, and transmission lines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as he jointly inaugurated with his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli the 2nd Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Jogbani-Biratnagar

  ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 21-01-2020 11:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 11:49 IST
India remained credible partner in Nepal's all-round development, says PM at Jogbani-Biratnagar ICP inauguration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the inauguration of Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Jogbani-Biratnagar. Image Credit: ANI

India has remained a credible partner in the all-round development of Nepal and the two countries are working on several cross-border connectivity projects such as road, rail, and transmission lines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as he jointly inaugurated with his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Jogbani-Biratnagar "India has always played the role of a credible partner in the all-round development of Nepal. The Neighbourhood first has remained the priority of our government. Enhancing cross border connectivity is the primary component of this," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that India is committed to simplifying and easing traffic with all friendly countries in the neighborhood and to further facilitate contacts between us in areas such as business, culture, education, among other areas. "Integrated check posts at major border points between our countries are greatly facilitating mutual trade and movement," Modi said.

The check post has been built with India's assistance in a bid to facilitate trade and people's movement between two countries, PMO India had said in a tweet. This is the second ICP on the Nepal border. The first was built at the Raxaul-Birgunj border in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

