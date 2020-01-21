Left Menu
Development News Edition

France offers to suspend digital tax in dispute with U.S. - source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 16:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 16:26 IST
France offers to suspend digital tax in dispute with U.S. - source
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

France has offered to suspend down payments on a digital services tax on big internet companies due in April as part of an effort to resolve a dispute with Washington over the levy, a French Finance Ministry source said on Tuesday. Washington has threatened to hit some goods with tariffs over France's digital services tax, which it considers to unfairly discriminate U.S internet groups.

"What we're proposing is to give ourselves time and to show our goodwill, to postpone the remaining payments to December," the source told Reuters. The aim is to give time for broader negotiations to take place in the meantime at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development to rewrite international tax rules, the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iranian MP offers $3 million reward for "whoever kills Trump" - ISNA

An Iranian lawmaker offered a 3 million reward to anyone who killed U.S. President Donald Trump and said Iran could avoid threats if it had nuclear arms, ISNA news agency reported on Tuesday amid Tehrans latest standoff with Washington. Ten...

Delhi polls: Former DUSU chief Rocky Tuseed files nomination for Rajendra Nagar seat

Congress Rocky Tuseed on Tuesday joined the list of former DUSU presidents such as Arun Jaitley, Ajay Maken and Alka Lamba who have graduated from their respective partys student bodies to mainstream politics. Tuseed, who was the Delhi Univ...

Maha: Scrapped notes of Rs 25.8L face value seized, 3 held

Three people were arrested on Tuesday and demonetised currency with a face value of Rs 25.80 lakh was seized from them in Aurangabad in Maharashtra, police said. One of the accused tried to escape when cornered and was chased down by an as...

Afghan student stabbed near Goa University; one held

An Afghan student studying at the Goa University was stabbed by some men near here, police said on Tuesday, prompting the opposition Congress to allege that youths are getting provoked due to the poison of state-sponsored actions. One pers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020