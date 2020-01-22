Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece elects first woman president

  • PTI
  • |
  • Athens
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 16:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 15:39 IST
Greece elects first woman president
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Greece's parliament on Wednesday elected the first woman president in the country's history, a senior judge with expertise in environmental and constitutional law. A cross-party majority of 261 MPs voted in favor of 63-year-old Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou, parliament chief Costas Tassoulas said.

"Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou has been elected president of the republic," Tassoulas said. The new president, until now the head of Greece's top administrative court, the Council of State, will take her oath of office on March 13, he added.

The daughter of a Supreme Court judge, Sakellaropoulou completed postgraduate studies at Paris's Sorbonne University. She was also the first woman to head the Council of State.

Although the president is nominally the head of the Greek state and commander-in-chief, the post is largely ceremonial. Greek presidents confirm governments and laws and technically have the power to declare war, but only in conjunction with the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Deobrat's unbeaten 93 helps Jharkhand beat Uttarakhand

Opener Kumar Deobrats unbeaten knock of 93 helped Jharkhand beat Uttarkhand by six wickets in a Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Wednesday. Requiring 203 for victory, Deobrat mixed caution with the aggression as his 157-ball knock include...

New book to chronicle history of Yoga

From the caves and forests of ancient India to the gyms, studios and village halls of the modern West, a new book unravels how the practice of Yoga reached its present-day ubiquity. Touted to be the first definitive history of Yoga, The Sto...

UPDATE 2-Daimler warns 2019 profits to halve as problems deepen

German luxury carmaker Daimler issued the latest in a procession of profit warnings on Wednesday, hit by costs related to the industrys diesel emissions scandal, heavy investment in electric vehicles and production problems. The maker of Me...

Macron says France "inflexible" over Iran's nuclear ambitions

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that France will be inflexible about Irans nuclear ambitions and that his country is determined Tehran will never acquire nuclear weapons.In the current context, France is determined that I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020