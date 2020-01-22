Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tsai urges WHO to include Taiwan after virus case confirmed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 16:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 15:51 IST
Tsai urges WHO to include Taiwan after virus case confirmed
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Taiwan should not be blocked from international bodies such as the World Health Organization, its president said Wednesday, a day after the island confirmed its first case of a SARS-like virus from China. The self-ruled island has found itself blocked from major world bodies under pressure from Beijing, which views Taiwan as its territory and has vowed to one day seize it by force if necessary.

The emergence of a new deadly coronavirus in China has highlighted the island's isolated existence, something President Tsai Ing-wen said should change. "Political considerations should not surpass protection for the people," she told reporters, adding that Taiwan's 23 million inhabitants face the same health risks and threats as the rest of the world.

"I want to again urge the WHO not to exclude Taiwan for political reasons. Taiwan is on the frontline of global infectious disease prevention. The WHO should have a space for Taiwan's participation," she said. Tsai won a landslide second term in elections earlier this month but is loathed by Beijing because she and her party refuse to acknowledge the idea that Taiwan is part of "one China".

On Tuesday, Taiwan reported its first case of the new virus as the government warned the public against traveling to the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the disease first emerged. Tsai called on China to be "open and transparent" about the new outbreak as well as sharing information with Taiwan "fully and accurately".

Taiwan has been blocked from a growing number of international organizations -- including major aviation and medical bodies -- since Tsai was first elected in 2016. Beijing has also cut official communication with Taipei, ramped up the economic pressure and poached some of Taiwan's dwindling number of diplomatic allies.

It has also pressured businesses to list Taiwan as a province of China rather than its own territory. In 2017, Taiwan was denied access to the World Health Assembly (WHA) -- the WHO's main meeting -- for the first time in eight years and has been unable to attend since.

Tsai's government has accused the WHO of succumbing to political pressure from Beijing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Deobrat's unbeaten 93 helps Jharkhand beat Uttarakhand

Opener Kumar Deobrats unbeaten knock of 93 helped Jharkhand beat Uttarkhand by six wickets in a Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Wednesday. Requiring 203 for victory, Deobrat mixed caution with the aggression as his 157-ball knock include...

New book to chronicle history of Yoga

From the caves and forests of ancient India to the gyms, studios and village halls of the modern West, a new book unravels how the practice of Yoga reached its present-day ubiquity. Touted to be the first definitive history of Yoga, The Sto...

UPDATE 2-Daimler warns 2019 profits to halve as problems deepen

German luxury carmaker Daimler issued the latest in a procession of profit warnings on Wednesday, hit by costs related to the industrys diesel emissions scandal, heavy investment in electric vehicles and production problems. The maker of Me...

Macron says France "inflexible" over Iran's nuclear ambitions

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that France will be inflexible about Irans nuclear ambitions and that his country is determined Tehran will never acquire nuclear weapons.In the current context, France is determined that I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020