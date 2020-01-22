Mexico says border clash with migrants was isolated case
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that clashes between migrants and members of the National Guard on the border with Guatemala were an "isolated case".
Speaking at a regular government news conference, Lopez Obrador said some of the Hondurans in the migrant caravan were returning to their homeland voluntarily.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
