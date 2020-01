All nations must come together to bring down global warming; question of planet's survival: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday said each and every country needs to contribute to bring down global warming as it is now a question of survival of the entire planet. Attending the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) here, Merkel said the world has indeed become a better place in the last 50 years.

The Cold War is over, Germany is united and at the same time the world has become a multi-polar world, the 65-year-old German leader said. "All this wouldn't have been possible without cooperation between countries. We still have new problems almost every year. Now environmental problems are there and we need to work towards making a sustainable world," she said while attending the Davos summit of WEF for the 12th time.

"We want to achieve those sustainable development goals. We still have a lot on our plate. "The question is of survival of the entire planet. We need to bring global warming down to below 1.5 degrees. Global community has to act together. Each and every country has to make a contribution. There are transformative processes that we need to go through," she emphasised.

Merkel, Chancellor of Germany for 15 years, has always been known as a strong supporter of multilateralism. Germany is one of the most robust European economies and is ranked 7th on the WEF Global Competitiveness Index.

