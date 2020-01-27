US military confirms E-11a airplane crash in Afghanistan

The U.S. military confirmed on Monday a crash by an E-11A military aircraft in Afghanistan's Ghazni province but, despite claims by Taliban insurgents that they shot it down, said there were "no indications the crash was caused by enemy fire."

"Taliban claims that additional aircraft have crashed are false," a U.S. military spokesman, Colonel Sonny Leggett, wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.