Japan to send charter flight to Wuhan to bring citizens home as virus spreads
Japan's government will send a chartered flight to Wuhan, the epicentre of a virus outbreak in China, on Tuesday night to evacuate its nationals wishing to return home. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters the flight can carry around 200 passengers but added about 650 Japanese citizens are hoping to come back to Japan.
Motegi said the government is making arrangements for additional flights that will leave for Wuhan as early as Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
