Egypt calls for dialogue over U.S. Mideast peace plan

  Reuters
  • |
  • Cairo
  • |
  Updated: 29-01-2020 01:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 01:32 IST
Representative Image

Egypt called on Tuesday on Palestinians and Israelis to carefully consider a peace plan announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, with a view to resuming negotiations.

"Egypt calls on the two relevant parties to undertake a careful and thorough consideration of the U.S. vision to achieve peace and open channels of dialogue, under U.S. auspices, for the resumption of negotiations," a statement from the foreign ministry said.

