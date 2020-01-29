White House did not ask for a suspension of U.S.-China flights -official
The White House has not asked for a suspension of flights between the United States and China over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, a senior Trump administration official said on Tuesday.
The official's comment followed a report by CNBC that the White House had told airline executives it was considering a suspension of U.S.-China flights.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- China
- United States
- Trump
- CNBC
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-U.S. Treasury drops China currency manipulator label ahead of trade deal signing
USTR Lighthizer says nearly done with translation of China trade deal
BRIEF-China To Buy More U.S. Energy, Manufactured Goods In Trade Deal - Politico
U.S., Japan, EU to meet on China ahead of Wednesday trade deal signing -USTR
UPDATE 3-U.S. Treasury drops China currency manipulator label ahead of trade deal signing