UN Security Council to meet with Kushner on Mideast plan: diplomats
United Nations, Feb 3 (AFP) The United States has requested a closed door UN Security Council meeting Thursday for President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, to present the administration's new Mideast peace plan, diplomatic sources told AFP Monday.
He intends to set forth the plan that Washington unveiled last week and to listen to the position of the council's other 14 members, the sources said.
The meeting would take place several days before Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas comes to the United Nations -- he is expected February 11 -- to express opposition to the US plan and to demand adherence to international law. (AFP) IND
