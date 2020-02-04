Left Menu
2 dead, 1 injured in shooting incident at Texas A&M University

  • PTI
  • Texas
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 03:08 IST
  • Created: 04-02-2020 02:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@TwitterMoments)

Two people were shot dead and another was wounded as an unidentified person opened fire on the Texas A&M University-Commerce campus on Monday, the university police said. The incident happened at the Pride Rock Residence Hall, they said in a tweet.

The surviving victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, the university police department said. The shooter has not been identified yet.

Earlier, the police tweeted that they were investigating a crime scene and asked the campus community to shelter in place. The university later posted a notice on its website that the "precautionary shelter in place recommendations" have been lifted, but Pride Rock and the surrounding areas remain blocked off. Classes were also cancelled for the day, the administration said.

Police are actively investigating, they said. As of August 2016, those who hold a current and valid concealed handgun license in Texas are allowed to carry a concealed handgun on certain parts of the campus. Handgun licence holders are also allowed to store the weapon in a safe in their campus housing, according to the police.

Texas A&M's campus in Commerce, Texas, is over 200 miles north of Texas A&M's main campus in College Station. The university is home to thousands of Indian-origin students and several faculty members. An analysis of student visa data suggests that in 2018 as many as 183,312 Indian students came to the U.S. to study at American colleges and universities. From this pool of 183,312, Texas A&M was home to approximately 1,607 Indian students.

