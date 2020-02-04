Japan's ANA to slash flights to Beijing from Tokyo as coronavirus spreads

Japan's biggest carrier ANA Holdings said on Tuesday it will slash the number of flights between Tokyo and Beijing by two thirds beginning Feb. 10 for at least seven weeks as the spreading coronavirus curtails travel.

ANA will reduce flights from Tokyo's two airports, Haneda and Narita, to the Chinese capital from 21 flights per week to seven, the airline said in a statement.

ANA's local rival Japan Airlines Co., in a separate statement, said it also planned to reduce services to China over the next several weeks, including cancellations and the use of smaller aircraft on some routes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.