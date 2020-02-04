Thailand confirms six new cases of coronavirus, including four Thais - health ministry

Thailand confirmed six new cases of the new coronavirus on Tuesday, four of them Thai nationals and two Chinese. The four Thai people included a couple who had visited Japan and two drivers who had picked up Chinese passengers in Thailand, the health ministry said.

The new cases brought the total reported in the country to 25.

